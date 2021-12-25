It will be the first Christmas for Rev. Hee Jung Yu as senior pastor of the Chino United Methodist Church.
She arrived at the church, located at 5201 Riverside Drive near Sixth Street, in July.
The sanctuary is warm and inviting on a rainy day with the soft light of candles flickering on the altar, garland draped on the pews, and an Advent wreath symbolizing the coming of Christmas.
The church’s 112-year-old pipe organ above the altar frames a hand-carved cross made by the late Sam Maloof, America’s best known woodworker born in Chino in 1916.
Pastor Hee Jung, born in Seoul, Korea, came to the United States 25 years ago to obtain an education.
While pursuing a Ph.D. in chemistry at USC, she became critically ill because of a pancreatic disorder she was born with and underwent multiple hospitalizations.
Doctors found that a previous surgery she received had not corrected the problem.
Her parents flew out from Seoul to take care of her and she returned to her home country to recuperate.
During this time period, she began to feel the call to ministry growing stronger within her.
“Even before I became sick, I had a feeling that I was being called to the ministry, but I continued my studies,” she said.
Her illness at first caused her to question God’s goodness, but when she found herself surrounded by the love of her family and friends, she realized this was a reflection of God’s goodness.
“Even though the illness was still there, I was able to see God’s love,” she said.
Then, her mother was diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer and she committed herself to taking care of her, along with her father and family members.
The call to ordination remained strong and she returned to the United States to pursue a master of divinity degree at Claremont School of Theology.
While pursuing ordination, she completed an initial unit of Clinical Pastoral Education at Vitas Hospice Care in West Covina, and not long afterwards was selected for a year-long clinical pastoral education residency at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood.
After her residency, she was asked to work as an on-call chaplain for UCLA Health.
As a hospital chaplain, she specialized in ministry to a broad array of units, including pediatric hematology and oncology and medial intensive care.
Pastor Hee Jung said the bishop’s expectations are for her to lead the church safely out of the pandemic and to help congregants embrace diversity to become a relevant and community-minded church.
“Open hearts, open minds, open doors,” she said, referring to the church’s philosophy.
As a person who has experienced God’s transformative love through her own health issues, Pastor Hee Jung said she has a heart for people who struggle to connect with the divine when they are most vulnerable.
She said the church takes the pandemic very seriously because of its demographics and has mostly been meeting online. In-person services have been offered with strict rules in place.
“We are a high-risk population and the safety of our members and visitors is a priority,” she said.
There are approximately 90 members on the church rolls.
Pastor Hee Jung is married to Pastor Tae Bum Lee, an ordained pastor with the La Palma Korean United Methodist Church.
The “clergy couple” has two sons, an eighth grader and a ninth grader.
The family lives in Rancho Cucamonga.
