An 18-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested after a short foot pursuit, two teenagers were taken into custody and a woman remains at large after a residential burglary in southern Chino Tuesday afternoon.
Several stolen items, including a firearm, were found inside their vehicle that had crashed in the 7900 block of Kimball Avenue after police officers from Chino tried to stop the fleeing car, police said.
Joshua Jones was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and the two teenagers were taken to the West Valley Juvenile Detention Center in San Bernardino.
Four hours after the burglary, a Chino resident reported to Chino Police that a female was hiding in his trash and that she had arranged with someone to take her out of the area, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“This subject is believed to be the fourth and only outstanding suspect,” the sergeant said.
Chino police were called at 1:34 p.m. to a home in the 15700 block of Myrtlewood Avenue in the Preserve area of the city on a report of a residential burglary in progress, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“A neighbor observed the burglary and was able to call 9-1-1 and give officers a vehicle description and direction of travel,” he said. “As officers responded to the area, the suspects were seen leaving in a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle on Kimball Avenue and attempted to stop it, pending further investigation.”
The driver crashed the car seconds later on Kimball Avenue, near Mill Creek Avenue, and all four people inside ran.
Officers quickly detained the two teenagers, who are both from Los Angeles, and took the 18-year-old driver into custody after a foot pursuit.
A description of the fourth suspect was not provided.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
