Chino planning commission divided on annexation

An annexation on Chino’s western border that includes an industrial project and possible CarMax auction site was approved 4-3 by the Chino Planning Commission on July 19.
The city council will decide whether to go forward with the annexation, which then will be brought to the Local Agency Formation Commission.
The East End Annexation is a 56.87-acre area of land south of Francis Avenue, west of East End Avenue, north of Philadelphia Street, and a small portion south of Philadelphia.
Applicant Golden Management Services, Inc. is asking to subdivide four acres at the northwest corner of Philadelphia and East End into three parcels to develop three industrial buildings totaling 63,900-square-feet.
In addition to the industrial project, an application for a CarMax auction site within the annexation area has been sent to the county for approval, said Kim Le, associate planner.
If the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approves the site, it will likely be entitled under the county before the land is annexed, so the city must accept the project, said Mike Hitz, principal planner.
Four residents raised concerns ranging from truck traffic, road conditions, code enforcement, and quality of life.
Commissioner Lissa Fraga read a letter from resident Catherine Puckett who was concerned with street repairs on East End, saying the road had not been repaved in 40 years. Mrs. Fraga voted against the annexation and agreed with the resident’s concerns. “She’s right, those streets are terrible,” she said.
Chairman Kevin Cisneroz said he feels the project is a good fit for the annexation area because the land west of East End is industrial.
The approved annexation pre-zoning would change the land from single residential at 20,000-square-feet minimum lots and regional industrial, to light industrial and general industrial.
The light industrial zoning allows for manufacturing uses that produce limited amounts of traffic, noise, odors, or pollutants.
Commissioner Joanna Chavez voted against the annexation because of truck traffic. She said the city needs to address noise, potholes, and pavement improvement.
Commissioner Lawrence Vieira said the city annexing only the southbound lane of East End Avenue could be problematic.
Transportation Manager Dennis Ralls said the city would reach out to the county to partner in street maintenance of East End but there is no guarantee the county would participate.
