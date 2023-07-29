Chino planning commission divided on annexation

A public notice stands on the proposed site of three industrial buildings on the northwest corner of Philadelphia Street and East End Avenue. The site is part of 56.87 acres west of East End that Chino is looking to annex.

Champion photo by Sinclair Andruska

An annexation on Chino’s western border that includes an industrial project and possible CarMax auction site was approved 4-3 by the Chino Planning Commission on July 19.  

The city council will decide whether to go forward with the annexation, which then will be brought to the Local Agency Formation Commission.

