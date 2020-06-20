Chino Hills Buddhist Temple

Chino Hills Buddhist Temple 

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

The Chino Hills Buddhist Temple at the corner of Carbon Canyon Road and Rustic Drive contains gardens and quiet areas like the pathway shown above at the Rustic driveway, where residents can walk and meditate. The temple, led by Buddhist monks from Thailand, is at 2948 Chino Hills Parkway. Before the pandemic, meals were offered to the community for a minimal charge each Sunday and residents could enter the temple to watch the monks chant.

