Chino Valley Unified parents using the online Aeries Student Information website are being asked to change their passwords after an incident involving an unauthorized person attempting to exploit a vulnerability in the software the school district uses to store information.
“All potentially affected student families have been notified by CVUSD Risk Management with a detailed letter mail to their home addresses,” a school district news release dated June 26 stated. “If you have not already received a letter from Risk Management, this means your data was not affected.”
School district officials said the incident would have allowed the person access to student and parent information, including the student’s and parent’s names, home addresses, phone number and email address.
The person could have also had access to the “hashed password”, a form of rendering the actual password indecipherable to third parties for the online grade system, the district stated.
“Because the information stored in the Aeries database is limited, there was no access to any sensitive information such as social security numbers, credit card numbers, financial account information, or other information directly impacting your credit rating,” the news release stated.
Parents and guardians of Chino Valley students should change their Aeries password every 120 days.
Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
