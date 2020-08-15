“Every day it hurts. Because every day that goes by, my brother is gone. I can’t call him. I can’t tell him about the crazy things going on in this world. He was my best friend and he’s gone.”
Griselda Martinez fought back tears as she remembered her 21-year-old brother and U.S. Army paratrooper Enrique Roman-Martinez at a community vigil last Saturday at Ayala Park in Chino, demanding answers from investigators about his mysterious Memorial Day weekend death while on a camping trip with seven others on an isolated island in North Carolina.
More than 150 people attended the vigil, including Congresswoman Norma Torres, who has spoken about Spc. Roman-Martinez' death on the House floor in Washington D.C.
Army investigators ruled Mr. Roman-Martinez’ death as a homicide, but no arrests have been made and his family has been given few details about the investigation.
They said they learned of his death on a news report.
The family, which includes Mr. Roman-Martinez' mother Maria and sister Veronica, flew to North Carolina on Wednesday and plan to return Sunday with his remains. They’re also hoping to get more answers from investigators.
Griselda Martinez said the family is planning a funeral for Saturday, Aug. 22, and are scheduling a protest on Sunday, Sept. 6, a day before Mr. Roman-Martinez’ 22nd birthday.
“The last time I spoke with them, they told me that there is nothing new,” Griselda Martinez said about her last conversation with Army investigators. “They were trying something with forensics. Most of the seven people that were with my brother are being cooperative, but a few others are not.”
Spc. Roman-Martinez, who attended Newman Elementary, Ramona Junior High and Don Lugo and Buena Vista high schools, joined the army at age 17.
He was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
He wasn't reported missing until 19 hours after he was last seen and partial remains washed ashore six days later. DNA testing and dental records confirmed Spc. Roman-Martinez’ identity.
Spc. Roman-Martinez was scheduled to be medically discharged from the Army in September after having surgery for Compartment Syndrome, a condition where blood flow is restricted to the muscles.
Ms. Martinez said her brother was ready to come home
“My brother was such a noble and kind person,” she said. “He was good to everyone and he made sure people laughed every day, that was his goal. He was shy but wasn’t afraid to befriend someone to make them feel better.”
She said she’s not going to stay silent and wants to make sure her brother gets justice.
“We will find out what the truth is. I don’t ever want this to happen to anyone else. To have to wonder why their loved one was targeted,” Ms. Martinez said. “My brother was vulnerable. They took advantage of him. He just had surgery. He couldn’t run. He couldn’t walk. He wasn’t going to be able to defend himself.”
A $25,000 reward by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is being offered for credible information on Spc. Roman-Martinez’ death.
“He would never kill himself,” Ms. Martinez said. “We urge investigators to keep looking because I know something had to go terribly wrong. You can’t just list a missing soldier as ‘AWOL’ right away because that’s not always the case as we’ve seen with my brother. It was murder.”
Anyone with information can call the Army CIC Special Agents at (910) 396-8777; the Military Police Desk at (910) 396-1179; or submit information at https://www.p3tips.com.
