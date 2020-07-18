Hospitalizations and postive case rates are rising in San Bernardino County, but the death rate among positive COVID-19 patients is falling, according to the latest numbers from San Bernardino County Public Health officials.
There were 21,468 postive cases and 310 deaths in the county as of Champion press time Friday morning, including 1,148 and 20 deaths in Chino and 447 cases and four deaths in Chino Hills.
Chino's numbers includes the hundreds of positive cases and 14 deaths at the California Institution for Men and the California Institution for Women, the statistics show. The county's death rate is 1.4 percent and the number of people testing positive after receiving a test is 11.4 percent.
County COVID-19
testing sites
(Appointments are required at locations)
Chino: Chino Neighborhood House, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 31. Appointments are required by calling (888) 634-1123 or visit sbcovid19.com.
Chino: Lani City Medical Center, 4036 Grand Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Call 727-3911 to make an appointment.
Other locations
●James A. Woody Community Center, 13467 Navajo Road, Apple Valley. (888) 634-1123.
●Ayala Park Bloomington, 18313 Valley Blvd., Bloomington. (888) 634-1123.
●Jesse Turner Health and Fitness Community Center, 15556 Summit Ave., Fontana. Information: sbco vid19.com
●Percy Bakker Center, 9333 E Ave., Hesperia. Information: sbcovid19.com
●Copper Mountain College Bell Center, 6162 Rotary Way, Joshua Tree. Information: sbcovid19.com.
●Kid’s Station, 4985 Richton St., Montclair. Information: sbcovid19.com.
●Ontario Convention Center, 1947 Convention Center Way, Ontario. Information: sbcovid19.com.
●Rancho Sports Center, 8303 Rochester Ave., Rancho Cucamonga. Information: sbcovid19.com.
●Citrus Valley High School, 800 W. Pioneer Ave., Redlands. Information: sbco vid19.com
●Department of Behavioral Health Auditorium, 850 E. Foothill Blvd., Rialto. Information: sbcovid19.com.
●National Orange Show, 689 S. E St., San Bernardino. Information: sbcovid19.com.
●Victor Valley College, 71 Mojave Fish Hatchery Road, Victorville. Information: sbcovid19.com.
●Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton. Information: (855) 422-8029.
●San Bernardino County Health Centers: 16543 Bear Valley Road, Hesperia; 150 E. Holt Blvd, Ontario; 600 E. Mill St., San Bernardino; and 11336 Bartlett Ave., Suite 11, Adelanto.
●SAC Health System (IEHP members only), 250 S. G St., San Bernardino. Information: 771-2911.
●Southern California Emergency Medicine Urgent Care Centers: 1181 N. Mt. Vernon Ave., Colton (639-8800); 301 W. Redlands Blvd., Redlands (335-1900); 33494 Oak Glen Road, Yucaipa (797-8900).
●Lani City Medical Center, 11398 Kenyon Way, Rancho Cucamonga. Information: 727-3911.
●Premier Urgent Care Centers of California, 284 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino. Information: sbco vid19.com
●West Point Medical Center: 7774 Cherry Ave., Fontana (335-1296, option 1); 1800 Medical Center Drive, Suite 99, San Bernardino (880-6400, option 1); and 8520 Archibald Ave., Suite B, Rancho Cucamonga (481-3909, option 1).
