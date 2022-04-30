After a delay caused by the pandemic, the Chino Historical Society will once again host the annual Pioneer Picnic at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 15 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St.
This year will mark the 95th year.
The event is open to all Chino residents and interested guests.
The potluck luncheon will begin at noon.
Attendees are asked to bring a main dish, salad, or dessert, table service and utensils.
Bottled water and coffee will be provided.
The Old Schoolhouse Museum at 11th and B streets, and the old Chino jail built in 1913 and moved to the park surrounding the Chino Community Building, will be open until 3 p.m.
They are both a short walk from the Community Building.
Guest speaker will be local historian Paul Spitzzeri, who will take the stage after lunch to talk about the history of Chino and share information about the early settlers, and the way of life in the early days.
Provisions for parking and viewing will be made for vintage cars.
For information, call the Old Schoolhouse Museum at (909) 334-3278 and leave a message.
