San Bernardino County is now accepting vaccination appointments for food and agriculture workers, announced Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman on Tuesday.
Workers in the food and agricultural industries can visit sbcovid19.com/vaccine to schedule an appointment.
Food and agriculture workers may also check with pharmacies, their primary doctors, and state-run sites to find a vaccine.
The food and agriculture industries employ a wide variety of workers, such as those supporting groceries, pharmacies, convenience stores, animal services and other retail stores that sell food or beverage products, Mr. Hagman said.
A partial list of those eligible during this phase include:
Workers supporting restaurant carry-out and quick serve food operations, including food preparation, carry-out and delivery food employees.
Food manufacturing employees and their supplier employees, including those employed in food ingredient production and processing.
Farmers, farm and ranch workers, and agribusiness support services.
Employees and firms supporting food, feed, and beverage distribution and ingredients used in these products, including warehouse workers, vendor-managed inventory controllers, and block chain managers.
Workers supporting the sanitation of food manufacturing processes and operations from wholesale to retail.
Workers supporting the growth and distribution of plants and products for home gardens.
Workers in cafeterias used to feed workers, particularly worker populations sheltered against COVID-19.
Workers in animal diagnostic and food testing laboratories.
Government and non-governmental organizations whose workers are essential for food assistance programs.
Employees of companies engaged in the production, storage, transport, and distribution of chemicals, medicines (including cannabis), vaccines, and other substances used by the food and agriculture industry.
Animal agriculture workers to include those employed in veterinary health and those raising and processing animals for food.
Those engaged in transportation supporting animal agricultural industries.
Employees engaged in the manufacture and maintenance of equipment necessary to agricultural production and distribution.
Workers at animal care facilities that provide food, shelter, veterinary and routine care and other necessities of life for animals.
