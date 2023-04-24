A 30-year-old Chino man was arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit that began in Chino Hills came to an end at the California Institution for Men in Chino, according to the Chino Hills Police Department

Bo Huyn Park was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of felony evading, driving under the influence of a drug, possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.

