A 30-year-old Chino man was arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit that began in Chino Hills came to an end at the California Institution for Men in Chino, according to the Chino Hills Police Department
Bo Huyn Park was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of felony evading, driving under the influence of a drug, possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, April 25, San Bernardino County jail records show.
Deputies from the Chino Hills sheriff’s station saw a motorist in a Mercedes-Benz driving at high speed at 4:20 a.m. in the 4300 block of Chino Hills Parkway and tried to pull over the driver, Deputy A. Barrera said.
“Deputies activated their marked patrol vehicle’s emergency overhead lights and sirens,” the deputy said. “The suspect failed to yield and led deputies in a high-speed vehicle pursuit.”
The driver fled to Central Avenue and onto the grounds of the California Institution for Men in Chino. At that time, a deputy used his patrol car to perform a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver to spin the car and make it no longer drive able.
Deputy Barrera said the suspect was taken into custody.
“It was determined that he was under the influence of a narcotic and was also in possession of cocaine,” he said.
