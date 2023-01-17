Two teenage boys from Riverside County were jailed early Tuesday after leading authorities on two separate high-speed pursuit, including one that began in Chino Hills.
The 17-year-olds from Thermal and Coachella were booked into the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center, Deputy Elias Hernandez said.
Chino Hills police tried to stop the driver of a black Dodge Challenger at 1:40 a.m. at Peyton and Rock Spring drives for several vehicle code violations, the deputy said.
The identities of the teens were not disclosed because of their ages.
The driver fled at high speed and got on the northbound 71 Freeway and sped away at more than 100 miles per hour, Deputy Hernandez said.
Deputies pursued the vehicle to the 10 Freeway, but lost sight of the fleeing car as it sped west towards Los Angeles.
The pursuit was terminated, the deputy said.
A short time later, California Highway Patrol officers spotted the Challenger and chased it into Baldwin Park where the driver exited the freeway and lost control.
Both teens ran from the car, but were arrested after a short foot pursuit.
Officers learned the Challenger was reported stolen in November in Los Angeles.
“Deputies searched the vehicle and located a replica AR-15 rifle bb gun, reciprocating saw and saw blades,” Deputy Hernandez said.
The vehicle was used in several burglaries in Riverside County and an assault in Ontario, the deputy said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
Log In
