Chino Valley Fire District to offer weekly virtual tours of fire stations starting Friday, May 1

Tours of Chino Valley Fire Stations have been put on hold because of the current stay-at-home orders, prompting the district to produce virtual tours of their facilities for children and their families.
At 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, the district will launch the first of four virtual tours on its Facebook and Instagram social media accounts at @cvifd.
A new virtual tour will be posted at 11:30 a.m. Fridays, May 8, 15 and 22, followed by a Saturday, May 23 bonus video that will show firefighters conducting their Saturday equipment check routine and a tour of the ladder truck, said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
The fire district’s mascot, Sparky the Fire Dog, will appear in each virtual tour.
“The Chino Valley Fire District realizes there are several parents looking for fun, yet educational activities to do virtually with their children” she said. “The fire district created virtual tours to connect with the several families doing their part by following the safer at home order. Our goal is to provide content for the communities we serve.”
The topic for the May 1 video is “Fire Station Cooking and Workout Virtual Tour.”
Topics for the May 8, 15 and 22 will be announced prior to their showings.
“We realize families can’t come to the fire station, so we are taking the fire station to them. They are there for us, and we are there for them,” Mrs. De Guevara said. “The fire district is committed to empowering the youth in the communities we serve with knowledge.”
The videos will also air throughout on cable channels in Chino (Channel 3 for Spectrum and Channel 32 for Verizon) and Chino Hills (Channel 3 for Spectrum and Channel 41 for Frontier).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.