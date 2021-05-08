A 130,149-square-foot self-storage facility is dwarfing the small retail center where Denny’s and Starbucks are located on Soquel Canyon Parkway and Fairfield Ranch Road.
The three-story building is located just east of Hotel Chino Hills.
Construction was slow in the beginning when the contractor ran into some underground issues related to sewer and storm drain facilities installed by the hotel contractor, said building official Winston Ward.
Redesign work had to take place to avoid conflicts with the existing underground utilities, he said.
A 2,000-square-foot portion of the building will include a guest lobby and office area for copying, packaging and shipping, locker units for inventory storage, and a glass-enclosed conference room.
The rest of the building, 128,149-square-feet, will include between 850 and 950 rental storage units ranging in size from 5 feet by 5 feet to 10 feet by 30 feet.
The facility, to be named “The Storage District,” is designed to look like a modern office, according to the developer.
Councilman Brian Johsz, representing the district where the facility is located, voted against the project because he said he could not support a mini-warehouse across the street from single-family homes.
