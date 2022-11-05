Chino Valley Fire District is reminding the public to change the batteries in their home smoke alarms when clocks are turned back one hour Sunday, Nov. 6.
“Changing the batteries in your smoke alarms when you change your clocks is a simple, yet effective way to protect your family,” according to a fire district statement. “If you have a 10-year lithium-powered smoke alarm, you do not need to replace the battery; however, you should test it once a month and replace the entire alarm after 10 years from the manufacture date printed on the back of the alarm.”
