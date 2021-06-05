The Chino Valley school district will distribute free box lunches this summer to families of children up to age 18, from Monday, June 7 to Friday, July 30.
“Grab and Go” meal distributions will be held 11 a.m. to noon, Monday to Friday, at Magnolia Junior High, 13150 Mountain Ave.; Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave.; and Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Children are not required to be present to receive a meal.
Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
