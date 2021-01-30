San Gabriel Mountains
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

A part of the snow-covered San Gabriel Mountains peek out from the clouds Monday morning after overnight weather brought several inches of snow and almost a half-inch of rain to the Chino Valley. Rain hit Chino and Chino Hills late Thursday night and early Friday morning, but totals were not available by Champion press time. Sunny skies are expected today  (Jan. 30) with a high of 63 in the Chino Valley, followed by partly cloudy weather and 70 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. A 40 percent chance of rain is expected Tuesday in Chino and Chino Hills. 

