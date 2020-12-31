The City of Chino Hills invites nonprofit organizations, including faith-based groups, that primarily serve low-to-moderate income persons in Chino Hills, to apply for 2021-22 community development block grant (CDBG) funds.
The application is available on the city’s website at chi nohills.org/CDBG and will be accepted between Jan. 4 to Jan. 19.
The funds are paid to the organizations on a reimbursement basis after the services are delivered and results documented.
The funding will become available July 1.
Examples of current programs are services for battered women and their children, housing mediation, food banks, and literary services.
The funding will be awarded in February.
Information: chinohills.org/CDBG or contact Alma Hernandez beginning Monday, Jan. 4, at 364-2717 or by email to ahernandez@chino hills.org.
