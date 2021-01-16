Don Lugo High student reporters Karly Ortiz and Diego Cruz each wrote an opinion piece that was named by the L.A. Times High School Insider, a student publication of the newspaper, in its list of the top 20 articles of 2020.
Ms. Ortiz, editor-in-chief of Don Lugo’s Quest News, had eight articles published including “The killings of Black Americans by police officers have increased despite the BLM movement.”
Mr. Cruz, Quest News managing editor, had been published twice and was recognized for “Video games should not be compared to sports.”
By Karly Ortiz
America experienced the largest revival of the Black Lives Matter movement ever in late May after many killings of Black Americans by police went unpunished. People from all around the world protested the issue, making it undeniable to anyone with common sense that America’s justice system is massively flawed.
With the movement being so mainstream and having the entirety of the world watching to see America’s next move, you’d think police officers and other justice system officials would be more cautious of their actions and put an end to the centuries long mistreatment of Black people — but that isn’t the case.
The rates in which Black men and women are unjustly murdered by police in comparison to their white counterparts are undeniably disproportionate. To be exact, they are three times more likely to die by the hands of officers than a white person, whether they had committed a crime or not. But with all the eyes on officers lately you’d assume they would be less likely to murder someone, if only to avoid the judgement of the public. If you did assume that, you’d be wrong. Ever since the murder of George Floyd, Black people are now 3.3 times more likely to be murdered by police than their white counterparts.
What does it say about police officers if, after an entire worldwide movement about their mistreatment and brutality towards a certain group of people, they are now more likely to kill those people?
It’s discouraging and heartbreaking to be a person of color in America and wake up to see someone who looks like you murdered by an officer nearly every day, then to have people shouting that they must’ve done something to deserve it. It is even more discouraging to learn that even after the entire world recognizes there needs to be a change, the problem has only gotten worse.
While the BLM movement has made amazing strides in bringing the public’s awareness to certain cases that we wouldn’t know about otherwise, there is only so much the citizens can do to fix a problem like police brutality. However this is not to say that BLM has not been useful to the Black community. Police brutality has been an issue the Black community has been aware of for generations, and now, because of this movement, nearly everyone else is aware of it too. Without these massive demonstrations worldwide, Black people would have continued to suffer silently whilst officers got off without so much as a slap on the wrist.
But still, the change has to come from the government, the best we can do is continue to put pressure on our government officials to make the change we need to see.
By Diego Cruz
Sports and video games have been debated for years and years. This time, a professional gamer spoke about the controversy.
Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, is the professional Fortnite gamer who recently signed with Adidas and gained notoriety in 2018 for his entertaining broadcasts. Fortnite is a battle royal style game launched in 2017.
Ninja started a controversial topic via Twitter when he argued that people shouldn’t call losing a video game “just a game.” “It’s the competitive nature of video games, it’s about respect, it’s about the pride,” he claimed.
Many people disagreed with him when he compared losing a game as an athlete to the great LeBron James and Tom Brady. This sparked a huge debate on Twitter and many other social media outlets on whether or not video games are a good comparison to real-life sports.
Sports are defined as an activity involving physical exertion and skill in which an individual or team competes against another or others for entertainment, according to Lexico. Therefore, this makes Ninja’s argument somewhat valid as he is known to be a professional gamer which adds to the level of competitiveness of video games. Ninja also entertains a large number of viewers during his streams.
However, stating that professional gaming compares to losing in professional sports is absolutely absurd. Ninja’s supporters’ side of the argument are failing to realize that athletes have to endure physical pain when competing.
They have to give it their all when going out on the field or court every single day as opposed to sitting on a gaming chair and pushing buttons. Sure video games take strategy and some can even take a lot of thinking, but physical exertion is what defines a sport.
“Imagine telling LeBron James or Tom Brady… that it’s just a game,” Ninja said in his video.
People need to admire the essence and hard work athletes put in for what they call their job. When an athlete loses a game, does it really compare to losing a video game when you can just queue up another one right after?
No, of course not. If it’s an important game, say for money or a trophy or whatnot, sure it can be placed as a valuable argument, however in Ninja’s situation, that is not the case.
Professional leagues do add to the amount of competitiveness in gaming especially in leagues such as E-Sports, and the NBA 2k League which is a league based on NBA teams. These leagues can be a sign that video games are becoming more relevant and gaining respect to have a chance to compete with sports in the amount of competition.
May seem like a stretch right? Surprisingly it’s not. There actually has been research on the number of people who watched professional sports and professional gaming. In 2017, the finals for the well-known game League of Legends reached an amazing 58 million viewers across the world, and when compared to the NBA Finals, there was only an average of 32 million viewers according to Visual Capitalist.
Not only did League of Legends surpass the NBA, they also surpassed the 2017 World Series viewers by 20 million. This claims that professional gaming is becoming more popular as time goes on.
Is professional gaming comparable to professional sports?
No, and it will stay like that forever due to the fact that sports have been around for centuries and video games are still evolving.
Ninja’s argument at an attempt to compare video games to sports was a good effort as many people were actually considering it true, however, sports, especially at a professional level, take more time and more work to get better and improve.
