Chino Valley Unified School District students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to submit a video pitch for a business idea to the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce for a chance to win $5,000 in grants.
Details for the CVCC Pitch 2020 contest are available at www.chinoval leychamberofcommerce.com/cvcc-pitch-competi tion. Applications are due by Thursday, April 30.
A live web event showing the videos, which will be judged by a panel of business and community leaders, will be shown 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 14.
Chamber President Zeb Welborn said the event is inspired by the “Shark Tank” television show, in which people pitch their business ideas to several high profile investors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.