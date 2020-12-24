Police in Chino Hills arrested a 45-year-old man Tuesday night after an hours-long standoff at a Chino Hills home where the suspect used his Facebook account to livestream the encounter, drawing as many as 350 viewers at one point.
Hector Stanley Duque is being held on $250,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon prohibited from owning ammunition, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
A court date has not been scheduled.
The suspect’s mother went to the Chino Hills Police Department headquarters on Peyton Drive about 4 p.m. to report her son had a firearm and was displaying homicidal behavior, Sgt. Michael Warrick said.
Deputies went to the suspect’s home in the 4300 block of Lugo Avenue and heard gunshots coming from inside the house, the sergeant said.
“Deputies set up a perimeter and attempted to contact Mr. Duque using public address announcements,” Sgt. Warrick said. “Mr. Duque remained in the residence and the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement responded.”
Two-and-a-half hours later, Mr. Duque walked out of the home and was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect used Facebook Live on his personal account to livestream the situation and several people shared the video on local Chino Valley-based Facebook groups.
The livestream garnered several hundred views during the 2 1/2 hour video.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.