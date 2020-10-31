The Champion and the family of the late William J. McVittie, who died Sept. 26, were victims of modern technology, which resulted in the misspelling of his name in the obituary which ran last week. Mr. McVittie was a former Chino attorney who represented the area in the State Assembly, and a retired LA County superior court judge. We apologize to all concerned for the error.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.