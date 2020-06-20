Law enforcement agencies across the country, including the Chino Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, have been fielding questions from the public about police reform after the death of George Floyd of Minnesota on May 25 at the hands of police.
Citizens have voiced their concerns about police budgets at the Chino Hills city council meeting June 9 and the Chino council meeting June 16.
They are carrying the message of a social media campaign called #8cantwait organized several years ago by activists associated with Black Lives Matter that includes eight proposals aimed at reducing police violence.
Capt. John Walker of the Chino Hills Police Department responded to each proposal at the last council meeting that lasted more than four hours.
He addressed chokeholds (now banned at the governor’s orders), de-escalation training, verbal warning before shooting when practical, the use of lethal force for protection from an immediate threat of death or injury, duty to intervene to stop unreasonable force by another officer, shooting at moving vehicles except when necessary such as the Dec. 2 terrorist attack in San Bernardino where it saved lives, establishing a use of force continuum, and comprehensive reporting of use of force incidents.
Contract service
Several residents, many of them young adults, questioned the $15.9 million law enforcement contract included in the $124,148,232 budget approved by the city council that evening.
City manager Benjamin Montgomery explained that the city contracts for services with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department but refers to it as the Chino Hills Police Department.
The words “Chino Hills Police Department” appear on the Peyton Drive sheriff’s station and on sheriff’s vehicles near the logo.
Mr. Montgomery said the contract pays for 52 sworn officers and 21 non-sworn positions that includes field support and the sheriff’s service specialist program.
Mayor Art Bennett said having a contract with the sheriff’s department is like leasing a Mercedes and paying the price of a Chevy. “We’re getting a big benefit without paying the full price for the county operations,” he said.
The city has access to the helicopter, equipment, vehicles, supplies, and a $400,000 credit because a small county operation is located inside the Chino Hills Police Station, he said.
Resident Michael Zacharczuk and others asked why the contract increased by $1 million this fiscal year.
Mr. Montgomery said the increase is attributed to salary and benefit costs and the liability insurance associated with police work.
Resident Michelle Ahn questioned why deputies are getting raises when many families are facing unemployment. She also suggested that resources be redirected to mental health and social services.
Education
Ata Khan said seeing the young protestors in Chino Hills woke him out of his slumber. “I’ve done very little to listen to our black residents such as Nate Brown who operated a postal business here for many years and Ayala High principal Diana Yarboi,” he said.
Shortly after the killing of Mr. Floyd, Principal Yarboi called for a unity advisory committee to develop ways to create a more positive and sensitive school culture at Ayala. She encouraged the Ayala community to get in touch with her over the summer.
“I support the many voices bringing to light injustices in our society and I want to add my support for the freedom of positive expression within our school community,” she stated in a post
Mr. Khan asked the council to develop an agenda on how the community can shape and define police power, engage in education sessions, and listen to black leaders.
Jennifer Holtkamp said she marched with the community over the past two weeks to unequivocally declare that black lives matter. She said teaching anti-racism begins at home and should continue in the schools with anti-racism ethics taught at the elementary level.
“We now have an opportunity to come together and continue the conversation,” she said. “I believe in Chino Hills.”
Public crisis
Jim Gallagher said racism has been an albatross around the neck of society for 400 years. He suggested that Chino Hills hosts public forums with experts, community members, police, county, state, and federal representatives.
Capt. Walker said he is working on an agenda for a town hall or Zoom meeting and will provide updates to the community as they become available.
Mr. Gallagher said he was encouraged the Board of Supervisors declared racism as a public health crisis during its June 9 meeting.
Next Tuesday, county staff will bring a resolution before the board that acknowledges racism as a public health crisis resulting in societal concerns and detriments to communities of color related to wellness access, economic development, public safety, housing and education.
The board will consider establishing a countywide vision equity element group comprised of community members and experts in healthcare, education, law and justice, and other fields to define goals and set benchmarks to achieve them, according to a board of supervisors staff report. Sheriff's liaison
Deputy Deon Filer, who has worked for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for 21 years, sees his assignment as a liaison to the African American community as critical during these times of unrest.
He said he was "playing in the mud" and enjoying cop work in narcotics and SWAT when he was asked to take the assignment which he at first declined.
When asked again, he decided to take it and hasn't turned back after seven years.
"I've never been in an assignment longer than three years but I'm in the right place," he said. "I believe I have more impact on change in this position," he said. "I can arrest people until the cows come home but am I really making a change by arresting people?"
Deputy Filer said the San Bernardino County Basic Training academy offers 52 hours of instruction in implicit and explicit bias, procedural injustice, legitimacy, historical events, recognizing diversity, perceptions, stereotypes, and racial profiling.
He teaches racial profiling and cultural diversity.
Deputy Filer said accountability of law enforcement officers has improved over the years.
"Whether they are black cops or white cops, they are held more accountable for their actions," he said. "When I first came to the department, I didn't think there was a lot of accountability."
He said the ranks are more diverse than they used to be but "I honestly don't think diversity is always the answer because it's police culture we're dealing with," he said.
Deputy Filer said if people want law enforcement to change, they have to change society.
He experienced racism from a Los Angeles Police Department officer when he was 14 years old and getting off the bus with two friends.
They were ordered to the ground with the gun drawn and he remembered looking at the "red dot" and asking the officer what it meant.
After the police officer heard radio chatter, he hoisted his gun and drove away, leaving them on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.