School board members Christina Gagnier and Andrew Cruz were selected board president and vice president, respectively, at Thursday night’s school board meeting at Don Lugo High. Their terms will end in November 2022.
Mrs. Gagnier will take over the presidency from Joe Schaffer, who served in that capacity for two years.
Mrs. Gagnier was approved by a 3-0 vote with board members Mr. Cruz and James Na abstaining.
Mrs. Gagnier was nominated for president by board member Don Bridge and Mr. Cruz was nominated for president by Mr. Na.
Board members first voted on Mr. Cruz’ nomination with Mr. Na and Mr. Cruz voting yes and Mr. Schaffer, Mrs. Gagnier and Mr. Bridge voting no.
The 3-0 vote for Mrs. Gagnier followed.
Mr. Cruz was the only nomination for vice president and all five trustees voted yes.
Mr. Na was unanimously voted as clerk of the board.
