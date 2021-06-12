Although the county will return to pre-COVID norms on Tuesday, the summer reading program at all branch libraries will remain online because the program was planned several months ago.
This year’s theme is “Excavate Something Big” which will focus on dinosaurs. Prizes will be awarded for meeting reading goals.
The program began Monday, June 7.
Kits may be picked up at the Chino Hills and Chino branch libraries.
Residents may also sign up for the “read for rewards” portion of the program through Beanstack by visiting sbclib.beanstack.org.
Residents should sign in, log the amount of reading time each week, and earn digital badges throughout the summer.
Rewards may be picked up at the library in-person weekly.
All entertainment performances will be held at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, with a parking charge of $6 if a lanyard and tag are shown (received when registering).
Performances are at 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through July 28.
According to a library spokesperson, the location was chosen because it is the most central regional park to the county branches. An outdoor venue with ample space for social distancing was needed.
The Chino branch is located at 13180 Central Ave. and the Chino Hills branch is at 14020 City Center Drive.
