The Chino City Council approved $6,500 in community support contributions to various non-profit groups at its meeting Tuesday night.
The contributions are discretionary funds allocated to councilmembers to give to charities, youth groups, service club programs, and youth sports.
On Tuesday, Mayor Eunice Ulloa recommended giving $250 each to Chino Kiwanis, Chino Boxing Club, Chino Pop Warner, Food for Life Ministry, Let It Be Foundation (helping families with children who are critically ill), and Chino Cultural Foundation; $500 each to Chino Girls Fastpitch, Boy Scout Troop 201 and Chino Relay for Life (cancer research fundraiser); and $1,000 each to Isaiah’s Rock food ministry and Ranch Life for Legends & Heroes (providing solace to veterans through the cowboy lifestyle).
Councilman Tom Haughey recommended $1,000 to the Chino Neighborhood House food bank and $500 each to the Chino Kiwanis Club and the McKinney-Vento Case Management Program (for homeless students).
Councilman Marc Lucio recommended $1,000 each to the Chino Boxing Club and Chino Pop Warner; and $500 each to Chino American Little League, Chino National Little League, Chino A.Y.S.O., Chino Pumas Track Club, Chino Neighborhood House, and the McKinney-Vento CARE Program.
All the recommendations were approved unanimously.
