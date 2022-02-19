City, county, state and federal offices and Chino Valley Unified schools and the school district office will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of Presidents’ Day.
Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.
Chino Hills City Hall, city facilities, and the police department lobby will be closed. City staff is available for on-call emergency service by calling (909) 364-2860.
Chino City Hall and facilities will be closed except for the Chino Senior Center and the Ayala Park batting cages, which will be open.
Trash services in both Chino and Chino Hills will not be affected.
All three libraries will be closed: Chino Hills, Chino, and Cal Aero Preserve branch.
Chino Valley Fire District headquarters will be closed.
Banks will be closed but most retail stores and the Champion office will be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.