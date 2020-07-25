Schaefer Avenue in Chino was closed for several hours Thursday after a large gas leak near Monte Vista Avenue, according to the Chino Police Department.
Chino police and Chino Valley Fire District firefighters were called around 11:15 a.m. on a report of the leak, closing eastbound lanes at Yorba Avenue and westbound lanes at Fourth Street.
Traffic was also rerouted on Monte Vista Avenue from G Street to Cheyenne Way, police said.
The cause of the gas leak remains under investigation.
