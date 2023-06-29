Alcohol appears to be a factor in an early-morning two-car crash Thursday where the driver of a Ford Mustang slammed into a black Jeer Cherokee at high speed, a collision that was caught by a nearby surveillance camera.
Chino police said Dinca Florian-Laurento, 28, of Brea, was the driver of the Ford Mustang in the 12:53 a.m. collision at Ramona Avenue and Riverside Drive.
The Mustang’s engine compartment caught fire and trapped the driver, police said.
Both cars had significant damage.
“The driver of the Jeep sustained injuries but was able to remove herself from the vehicle,” Chino police said in a statement.
Nearby residents heard the collision and pulled Mr. Florian-Laurent from the Mustang, police said.
“Both parties were transported to a local hospital and treated for their injuries,” the statement said.
No arrests have been announced.
The collision remains under investigation.
Anyone with information can call Corporal Bass at kbass@chinopd.org or (909) 334-3148.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.