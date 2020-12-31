Thomas Kavanaugh, Vincent Dominguez
Chino Valley Fire photo

Chino Valley Fire District firefighter-paramedic Thomas Kavanaugh and junior firefighter Vincent Dominguez delivered gifts Dec. 23 to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles where Vincent was once a cancer patient. The Chino Valley Professional Firefighters and the Chino Valley Fire Foundation purchased items for the children’s oncology department at the hospital for the sixth straight year. In addition, Vincent also collected 1,027 boxes of children-themed Band-Aids for the oncology department.

