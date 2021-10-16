Food for Life Ministry will distribute groceries from 9 a.m. to noon today (Oct. 16) at Living Word Assembly, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Identification is required to receive food, organizers said.
“Food prices keep rising, but our price is still free,” said Food for Life Ministry co-founder Cindy vande Steeg. “We want to help working families meet their budget.”
Food for Life will host its 12th annual Thanksgiving grocery giveaway from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Chino Adult School, 12970 Third St., Chino.
Information: foodforlifeministry.org.
