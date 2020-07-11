Chino police issued 33 citations and Chino Hills police wrote 19 citations during the past month for illegal fireworks use, including several on July 4.
Violators face $1,000 fines if convicted in court.
A total of 2,024 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated, including 550 pounds in Chino Hills, said Capt. John Walker.
"We staffed the city with an additional nine deputies and one supervisor for firework suppression on July 4," Capt. Walker said. "Our Multiple Enforcement Team, led by Sgt. David Frayeh, did an outstanding job this firework season."
No fireworks-related fires were reported in Chino Hills.
Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons said there was a significant amount of fireworks-related calls in the city, but there were no "substantial issues."
Chino police had 53 officers and eight dispatchers working on July 4. There were 386 calls for service, which is an increase from the 303 calls in 2019, Chief Simmons said.
Those numbers include 225 fireworks-related calls, up from 206 a year ago.
Officers responded to 16 reports of fires in Chino.
"Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or significant property damages reported from these fires," Chief Simmons said.
Chino Valley Fire District spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara said firefighters responded to two spot fires, one tree fire and a 20-foot by 40-foot grass fire on July 4. The grass fire, which was reported at 9:41 p.m., was burning up against a brick wall, the spokeswoman said. She said firefighters also provided aid to the Ontario Fire Department on a large fire near Mountain Avenue near the 60 Freeway believed to have been started by fireworks.
"Based on my personal experience," said Chino Valley Fire District Chief Tim Shackelford, "we saw a dramatic increase in the amount of illegal fireworks use this year."
He said firefighters responded to 69 calls between 8 a.m. July 4 and 8 a.m. July 5.
