Work on the Three Bridges Project on the 60 Freeway in Chino will continue Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to Caltrans District 8 spokeswoman Kimberly Cherry.
Caltrans is replacing the Pipeline, Monte Vista and Benson avenues bridges that overlook the 60 Freeway.
All eastbound lanes between Ramona and Central avenues will close Wednesday, July 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow work on the Monte Vista Avenue bridge.
The westbound HOV and No. 1-lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The eastbound Ramona Avenue offramp will also close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Ms. Cherry said.
On Thursday, July 9, all westbound lanes between Central and Ramona avenues will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The eastbound HOV and No. 1-lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
In addition, the westbound Ramona Avenue onramp will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Motorists can use Philadelphia Street (north of the freeway) or Walnut Avenue (south of the freeway) as a detour around the closures.
Information: (833) 607-9276.
