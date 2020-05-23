Families with children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals may apply through June 30 for extra food benefits for the months that their children’s schools were closed because of the coronavirus.
Applications will be available online from ca.p-ebt.org or from a link to the program on the Chino Valley school district website, chino.k12.ca.us.
The California Department of Education and Social Services is administering the Pandemic EBT or P-EBT benefits program.
Qualified families will receive benefits of up to $365 per child through P-EBT debit cards that will be accepted at most grocery stores and farmers markets for up to one year.
Families already receiving Cal Fresh, Medi-Cal or Foster Care benefits do not need to apply for their cards. Cards were expected to be mailed by May 22 to families already receiving those benefits, according to information on ca.p-ebt.org.
