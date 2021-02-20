Food for Life Ministry will host a food distribution from 9 a.m. to noon today (Feb. 20) at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino.
“We have an abundance of food and a large number of people needing food,” said Food for Life co-founder Cindy VandeSteeg. “We encourage anyone needing food to come here, get food for free and apply their funds toward other essential items.”
Residents are asked to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, use hand sanitizer and avoid physical contact while at the distribution. The warehouse also serves residents from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Families can receive food once a week.
Food for Life will also distribute food on Saturday, March 20 at Accelerate Church, 363 S. Park Ave. in Pomona and Saturday, April 3 at Gateway Karis Church, 5885 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Information: foodforlifemi nistry.org or (909) 627-3663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.