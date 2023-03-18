Catholic evangelist Romero March 22

Jesse Romero

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church at 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills will continue with its Lenten presentations at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 featuring Catholic lay evangelist Jesse Romero.

The speaker series is intended to help Catholics and all denominations deepen their faith during Lent, a 40-day time period during which Christians pray and fast to remember the events leading up to the death of Jesus and ending on Holy Thursday just before Easter.

