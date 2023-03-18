Catholic evangelist Romero March 22

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church at 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills will continue with its Lenten presentations at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 featuring Catholic lay evangelist Jesse Romero.
The speaker series is intended to help Catholics and all denominations deepen their faith during Lent, a 40-day time period during which Christians pray and fast to remember the events leading up to the death of Jesus and ending on Holy Thursday just before Easter.
The community is invited to hear Mr. Romero of Arizona speak on “A Clean Heart Through Eucharistic Healing.” He will talk about the Eucharist as the source and summit of the Christian life and how Jesus is present in the sacrament.
Mr. Romero, a retired Los Angeles deputy sheriff, is a full-time bilingual evangelist and author.
He has been on Catholic radio for more than 15 years, teaching in English and Spanish. He is a host on a Spanish network show called “En Familia Radio” in Phoenix.
The evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with fellowship. The presentation will start at 7 p.m., followed by a question and answer session.
On Wednesday, March 29, Deacon Tony Moralez and Ignite Ministry leader Andy Lujan will discuss “Healing Hearts” at 6:30 p.m. and share their personal experiences of healing and how to recognize the healing power of God.
The Lenten speaker series was arranged through the efforts of the Ignite Evangelization Team of St. Paul the Apostle.
