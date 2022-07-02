Doctor at the club

Jonathan Grein, M.D., a 1995 Ayala High School graduate, gives a presentation to the Chino Hills 55+ Club on June 24 on COVID-19 during its June 24 meeting at the Community Center. Club president Jane DeFrank is shown at left. Dr. Grein is director of hospital epidemiology at Cedars Sinai Medical Center and associate clinic professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Dr. Grein gave his perspective on the pandemic and what his team was doing in January 2020. He believes COVID-19 is here to stay and residents should determine the best way to manage their own personal risk by wearing masks when appropriate and staying up-to-date with vaccines. His parents, George and Susan Grein, reside in Carbon Canyon, where they have lived since 1983.
