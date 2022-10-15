Follow your passion and doors will open.
Girl Scouts is giving you a foundation. Build on it.
These are just some of the motivational words given to 100 Girl Scouts from Chino Hills, Chino, and surrounding communities at an event called “Yes She Can.”
The leadership conference was held last Sunday afternoon at the Chino Hills Community Center hosted by Girl Scouts of Las Colinas Service Unit 450 in partnership with Chino Hills Councilwoman Cynthia Moran.
Keynote speaker Christine Devine, longtime news anchor on Fox 11 News, wowed the girls when she pulled out her Girl Scout vest from a tote bag displaying an array of badges.
She said, “It’s not about the number of badges you earn, but applying yourselves to the ones you love.”
Ms. Devine called for three volunteers to sit on a panel onstage to answer questions and share their achievements and obstacles.
The braves ones were Katie Drummond, a senior at Chino Hills High School, Sofia Henderson, a freshman at Chino Hills High, and Jazzlyn Mendoza, a junior at Don Lugo.
“I guess I don’t have a day off,” joked Ms. Devine as she settled in to “conduct an interview,” asking thought-provoking questions about life journeys, leadership, and success.
Ms. Devine then convened a panel of community leaders including Chino Councilperson Karen Comstock, Rancho Cucamonga Councilperson Lynne Kennedy, and Yorba Linda Mayor Tara Campbell.
Ms. Comstock urged the girls to volunteer as much as they can because “you never know where it will lead you.”
When she tried out the Police Explorers while she was a student at Don Lugo High School, she ended up finding a career she loved.
Ms. Comstock joined the Chino Police Department and worked her way up to Police Chief, the first woman to hold the post. She retired in 2019 after a 34-year career. She ran for Chino City Council in 2020 and won.
Ms. Comstock spoke directly to the girls, engaging them with her personal experiences. “I had a really hard time in my freshman year,” she said. “I struggled.” She told the girls they should expect criticism on their life journeys.
“There will be people out there who don’t want you to succeed, as there were some who didn’t want me to succeed,” she said. “Learn from criticism.”
Ms. Devine said her mother, a Girl Scout leader, adopted children and also fostered children.
This led to the news anchor’s creation of “Wednesday’s Child” foster care segment on Fox 11, resulting in more than 500 children being adopted.
She spoke about her adoptive brother who ended up in juvenile hall, then jail, and later dying of a drug overdose. “He fought generations of pain,” she said.
Ms. Kennedy, when asked by Ms. Devine if there were “game changers” in her life, spoke about how schools were segregated when she was growing up and how the transition from sixth to seventh grade was so troubling she had to create a safe space for herself. “I had to be independent and spent a lot of time reading and praying,” she said. She developed a passion for school and became a teacher, principal, and a superintendent. She has been a councilmember for Rancho Cucamonga since 2014.
“Girl Scouts teaches you to be a problem solver,” said Ms. Campbell, describing her own experiences as a Girl Scout. It prepared her for the disappointment she received when an internship in Washington, D.C. fell through. That drawback took her on a different path that eventually led to her election to the Yorba Linda City Council at age 23 and becoming mayor at age 25.
Marcia Purcell, co-service unit manager for Las Colinas with Jinnifer Razo, said the conference was born after she met Councilwoman Moran during a troop tour of city hall six months ago.
Ms. Moran had been wanting to form a leadership conference for teen girls and Ms. Purcell had access to a large network of girls. “It was a perfect fit,” Ms. Purcell said. “We decided to partner and make it happen.” After the panel, the scouts took part in a workshop based on the “I Am Remarkable Program.” Ms. Purcell said the event was geared for junior high and high school scouts. Girls can join scouting even when older. Contact las colinasgs@gmail.com to join.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.