The Chino Hills 55+ Club will meet via Zoom at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28 with the theme “craft day.” The talent of members will be shared by highlighting their crafts or hobbies. Participants may submit one or two photos of themselves with their favorite craft to Sharon Stuewe at sharon@chinohills55plusclub.org by Thursday, May 27. An email will be sent to members with the meeting number and access code.
All interested 55+ seniors are welcome to join the meeting from their computer, tablet or smart phone.
For those who need assistance, members and non-members, on how to use Zoom or how to join the online meeting, call Sharon Stuewe at (909) 226-8686.
