The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 via Zoom to discuss the election results. Participants should register at least a day in advance and join the meeting 30 minutes before it starts.
Visit chinovalleydemo crats.org/calendar/ or face book.com/demclubchinoval ley. Club membership is available on request.
Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
