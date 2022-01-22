A logo with a single longhorn was chosen to represent the 2,500-acre Tres Hermanos Ranch during Wednesday’s Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority meeting in a close vote.
Authority members were split on picking the logo with the single cow or the logo depicting three cattle as a nod to the number three in “Tres Hermanos.”
After two votes failed, the Authority compromised by selecting a logo with the single cow with its head up (as shown), versus one with a single cow looking down.
Both logos contain the names of the three cities that govern the ranch: Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, and City of Industry. The city names are not shown in these images. The Authority is the governing body of the ranch located on both sides of Grand Avenue in Chino Hills and Diamond Bar.
