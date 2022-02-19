The City of Chino will host an evening of entertainment, food, and vendors from various cultures for the Cultural Palooza from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave.
The city will hold an art and writing contest for students K-12.
The theme is: Share our similarities, celebrate our differences.
Deadline to submit is Friday, Feb. 18.
Information: cityofchino.org/palooza.
