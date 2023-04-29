Chino residents will soon be able to report potholes, graffiti, street light outages, water leaks, and other issues through a mobile app called SeeClickFix.
The app offers a user-friendly platform and a simplified reporting process for residents to report concerns, according to a staff report.
Residents will be able to track the progress of their requests and will be notified when their concerns have been addressed.
The Chino City Council voted April 18 to approve the app’s implementation by Civic Plus, the city’s website vendor.
Services will be available for residents by July.
The free app is available on Apple phones in the App Store and the Google Play Store for Android phones.
The city currently allows residents to report concerns through its Fix It form page at cityofchino.org/report.
