In honor of Russ

Nearly 900 runners begin their 3.1-mile run or walk last Saturday at the 21st annual Run for Russ 5K event, honoring slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller. Chino Hills resident Aidan Gomez won the male championship in 16:39 and Casey Monoszlay of Chino Hills won the female title in 17:07.
