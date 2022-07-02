The City of Chino will hold a Fireworks Spectacular today (July 2) from 1 to 10 p.m. at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
The event will feature carnival rides, games, and a food court.
A fireworks show will be held at 9 p.m.
A performance by Thank-U Drive-Thru will be held at 5 p.m. A military recognition will take place at 7:30 p.m., preceding the fireworks show.
Lanyards will be given to military members and veterans at the Chino information booth.
The City of Chino Hills will hold an Independence Day celebration and concert from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 4 at Veterans Park, at Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue.
The Chino Valley Young Marines will present the colors during a ceremony that begins at 11:30 am.
Following the ceremony, Tom Petty tribute band Petty and the Heartshakers will perform from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will feature strolling entertainment include a juggling showman, a patriotic stilt walker, and a trick roper.
A balloon artist and a caricaturist will be on hand.
Food vendors, free community and game booths, inflatable games, and a food-eating contest will be held.
The event will not feature a fireworks display. Fireworks of any kind are illegal in Chino Hills.
Fireworks sales
Legal fireworks are being sold in Chino by non-profit groups until 9 p.m. Monday, July 4.
Fireworks labeled with the California Fire Marshal’s seal of approval can be used in residential areas only in Chino, except the area bounded by Euclid Avenue to the west, Kimball Avenue to the south and the city limits north and east of those streets.
Fireworks are also not allowed in the area south of Pine Avenue to the city limits.
Public parks, shopping centers and school parking lots are off-limits.
Anyone caught using or possessing illegal fireworks can face a $1,000 fine.
A $500 fine will be imposed on anyone inappropriately using legal fireworks.
In Chino Hills, all fireworks are illegal.
Fines could be as high as $1,000 and the offender could be sentenced to up to a year in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.