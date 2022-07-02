Reader boards to be replaced at Ayala Park in Chino

Two monument signs at Ayala Park will be upgraded with new reader boards, lights, and drought-tolerant plants—the primary sign on the southeast corner of Central and Edison avenues, and a smaller sign on Edison and 12th Street.
The improvements were presented by Community Services Department Project Manager Carolyn Baltzer at Monday’s Community Services Commission meeting.
The main reader board, which displays city information, will be replaced with a new board and brick façade to complement the monument signs in the College Park area, Ms. Baltzer said.
The park address will be included on both monuments.
The estimated costs for the signs is $271,000, said Assistant Project Coordinator Keith Martinez. The signs were included in the “Edison Widening Project” approved by the city council earlier this year, he said.
The Edison Widening Project add walkways to enable pedestrians to access Edison Avenue. The monument signs will be installed in late fall, said Ms. Baltzer.
The existing reader boards are 8-feet long and the new signs will be under 12-feet long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.