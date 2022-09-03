Captains of the Let It Be Youth Leadership Program

Captains of the Let It Be Youth Leadership Program

 Submitted photo

Captains of the Let It Be Youth Leadership Program will wear their “Gold Out” T-shirts and hold special events at schools during Childhood Cancer Awareness month in September. Team members will sell “Be the Light in Someone’s Fight!” T-shirts for $15 that include a bracelet to support the foundation’s mission of assisting families with children who have cancer. Shown (from left) are Jasmine Brandyberry, Nico Gamm, Kayla Zarp, Blair Landherr, Ethan Laurin, and Junior Links Captain Abbey Fenwrick. For information on how to purchase a T-shirt, email youthleadership@theletitbe.org.

