The Chino Hills City Council will consider purchasing a video marquee to be installed near the Community Center on Peyton Drive when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The purchase and installation of the marquee monument sign was approved by the County of San Bernardino as part of its CARES Act infrastructure project funding.
The LED digital sign will be used to communicate public health orders and other messages related to COVID-19, according to a city staff report.
Messages that can be displayed include emergency information such as public health orders, road closures, Amber alerts, and water service interruptions.
Other messages can include notices of public forums, hearings, community events, regulatory information such as water restrictions, and notices for voting precincts and city elections, according to the report.
The marquee, at a cost of $124,738, will be built by Encore Image, Inc. The concept drawing is designed to match the look of the Community Center including lettering, stone veneer work, and a bronze city logo plaque.
The total approved fund amount by the county is $100,000, with the city’s required 1 to 1 cash match of $50,000 from the General Fund. City staff is asking for an additional $41,562 from the General Fund to cover the remaining amount.
This item appears on the consent calendar, which means it will be approved without discussion unless a council member or community member requests to speak or make a comment on the matter.
In other business, the council is expected to authorize a transfer agreement with the Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity to transfer property at 4528 and 4628 Fairway Boulevard for Habitat’s veterans build program.
The two houses will be available for income-qualified disabled veterans and their families.
The transfer agreement provides for the conveyance of the lots to Habitat without financial exchange. Habitat constructs the houses as self-help, “sweat equity” projects and will sell each home to a qualified purchaser at an affordable housing cost.
The agreement requires that Habitat provide, if at all possible, a preference to Chino Hills disabled veterans and their families who have lived in the city for at least one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.