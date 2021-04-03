The veterans group of the Chino Hills 55+ Club is accepting donations for the second round of tribute bricks for placement at the military monument outside the Community Center on Peyton Drive.
Proceeds will go towards the purchase and installation of a flagpole next to the monument.
Residents may purchase bricks for veterans, individuals currently serving in the armed forces, or deceased veterans.
A seal representing the military branch of service may be added, along with other insignias such as the Purple Heart and American Legion.
Residents may choose a 4-by-8 inch or an 8-by-8 inch brick.
The goal is to have the bricks installed prior to Veterans Day 2021, according to veterans group chairman George DeFrank.
Prices and brick order forms can be found at chi nohills55plusclub.org/vet erans-group.
For questions, call Mr. DeFrank at (714) 345-0907 or email george@chinohill s55plusclub.org.
