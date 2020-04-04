Food for Life Ministry is expanding its weekly food distribution to anyone in need, two weeks after it had decided to limit the food to only previous clients in order to make sure participants could be served in the midst of widespread lay-offs and work furloughs related to the coronavirus.
Cindy vande Steeg, one of the group’s founders and its secretary, said the number of people seeking food has increased by about 30 a week, from its usual 70 participants to 100.
On Monday, she said there may be even more people seeking food as people await their first-of-the-month paychecks.
Ms. vande Steeg said food donations are down and the group has lost some older volunteers who are worried about their possible exposure to the virus.
“As long as God provides, we’ll stay open” she said.
Food for Life will hold a grocery food distribution 9 a.m. to noon today (April 4) at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Drive.
“These are unprecedented times, but we still have lots of food to give away,” Ms. vande Steeg said. “We have been taking safety precautions, and we want everyone to know they can come here to get food – especially our regular clients/participants. We also welcome those who normally go the Chino Neighborhood House.”
The Neighborhood House, a longtime Chino charity that provides food and clothing to those in need living within the Chino Valley Unified School District, closed temporarily last week because of coronavirus transmission concerns.
Food for Life will continue holding three food distributions each week from its warehouse, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
A 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 18 distribution, originally planned at United Reformed Church in Chino, will instead be held at Food for Life’s warehouse.
Participants are required to present a form of identification.
Donations of food and cash to purchase food are sought, as our volunteers.
Information: 627-3663 (leave a message) or visit FoodforLifeMinistry.org.
