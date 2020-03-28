Students at 35 schools within the Chino Valley school district will begin distance learning education on Monday, March 30 as all schools are closed through at least May 1 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
School district officials will hand out computers or internet access equipment to students who have already signed up for equipment on Monday, March 30 through Wednesday, April 1 at the student’s home school.
Pickups will be made by appointment only, school district spokeswoman Imee Perius said.
Students and parents should check with the school district’s website, chino.k12.ca.us, to see if there have been any recent changes to the dates of distribution for equipment.
“It is our mission to continue educating our students even though they are not physically attending classes,” Superintendent Norm Enfield said in a statement. “This education will take place through online Extended Learning Plans and District Learning Classrooms that can be accessed online. Students, parents and families should check their teachers’ classroom web page located on the school website under the ‘Classroom’ menu tab daily.”
He said the equipment is filtered with the Children’s Internet Protection Act and only allows students to view websites required for educational use.
It will not allow students to view websites that allow online gambling, downloading of movies or inappropriate adult content, Mr. Enfield said.
Students and parents needing assistance with the distance learning classrooms can call the district’s Distance Learning Technology Hotline at 628-1202, ext. 1080 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday unless it is a holiday.
Email assistance is available at communitysupport@chino.k12.ca.us.
District officials said the phone number or email should not be used for homework assistance.
During the school closures, all activities, sports and facility use have been suspended, Mr. Enfield said.
“CVUSD has developed a comprehensive response plan for closure that includes seamless continuation of educational instruction, steps for cleaning, disinfecting and restoration of schools and facilities if needed, and preservation of critical school district services,” Superintendent Enfield said. “CVUSD students and families will receive instructions on how to obtain lesson plans to continue education at home.”
The school district announced March 13 it was closing its 35 schools because of the on-going efforts to slow the community spread of coronavirus.
School district offices were closed this week because of spring break, but are expected to reopen Monday, March 30.
The district will continue to provide free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays Monday, March 30 through Friday, May 1 at the district’s junior high schools:
●Townsend Junior High, 15359 Ilex Drive, Chino Hills
●Canyon Hills Junior High, 2500 Madrugada Drive, Chino Hills
●Ramona Junior High, 4575 Walnut Ave., Chino
●Magnolia Junior High, 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino
●Cal Aero Preserve Academy, 15850 Main St., Chino
●Briggs Fundamental, 11880 Roswell Ave., Chino
●Woodcrest Junior High, 2725 S. Campus Ave., Ontario
No meals were served this past week (March 23-27) because it is the district’s regularly scheduled spring break.
Allegiance STEAM Academy, located at 5862 C St., Chino, will provide breakfast and lunch meals to its students from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3.
Sycamore Academy Charter School at 15650 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills began its digital learning Monday and Tuesday, sending students home with a Chromebook and a “Home Learning Kit.”
Ontario Christian Schools began its remote teaching and learning for kindergarten through 12th-grade students on March 18, but will pause its online classes April 4 through 13 because of the school’s scheduled spring break, said Superintendent Jennifer Thompson.
“The health and safety of the Ontario Christian community is our greatest priority,” she said. “The ever-changing COVID-19 situation has caused educational institutions around our country, state and nation to consider various scenarios. We have sought to take a measured and thoughtful approach to our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and national state of emergency, depending on accurate information and advice from government and health authorities.”
There has been no official announcement when Ontario Christian Schools will re-open its K-8 campus at 1907 S. Euclid Ave. or its high school at 931 W. Philadelphia St.
Several Ontario Christian events have been cancelled or postponed, including the online auction, 75th annual Jubilee, OCHS Musical and eighth-grade trip to Washington D.C.
